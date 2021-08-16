Woman accused of hitting woman with car in Dayton

A Fairborn woman is facing charges after she reportedly got into an argument and hit another woman with a car earlier this is month in Dayton.
Ashley S. Brooks, 35, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
On Aug. 9, Brooks was at an apartment on Elliot Avenue in Dayton with her friends. One of the women told police that Brooks became intoxicated and belligerent, resulting in an argument between Brooks and a second woman, according to a court affidavit.
While outside, Brooks also reportedly began to fight with a third woman. The woman pushed Brooks to the ground and walked away, an affidavit read.
Brooks got into her car, a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, and started it. She then started to accelerate at the third woman, according to court records.
“The vehicle struck [the third woman] and knocked her to the ground,” the documents read. “The vehicle drove on top of [the woman’s] body with the front bumper at her chest.”
Brooks then backed up the car and fled on foot.
The woman went to the hospital and was treated for scrapes, abrasions and skin loss on her foot and lower leg, according to court records. The victim reportedly has issues walking and needs support to help care for a baby.
Brooks is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday. She was arrested Friday in Trotwood, according to Miami Valley Jail booking records.