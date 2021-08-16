Woman accused of hitting woman with car in Dayton

“The vehicle struck [the third woman] and knocked her to the ground,” the documents read. “The vehicle drove on top of [the woman’s] body with the front bumper at her chest.”

Brooks then backed up the car and fled on foot.

The woman went to the hospital and was treated for scrapes, abrasions and skin loss on her foot and lower leg, according to court records. The victim reportedly has issues walking and needs support to help care for a baby.

Brooks is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday. She was arrested Friday in Trotwood, according to Miami Valley Jail booking records.