NEW DETAILS: Threatening notes indicated there would be a shooting a Wayne High School

Aisha Traylor

Crime & Law
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer
23 minutes ago

A woman is accused of leaving threatening notes around Wayne High School earlier this week that reportedly hinted there would be a shooting at the school.

Aisha Traylor, 39, of Dayton, was charged with one count of attempting to induce panic, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

On Tuesday, three notes were found at Wayne High School that indicated there would be a shooting at lunch, the complaint read.

RELATED: Worker arrested after threatening notes found at Wayne HS

“Fortunately, it has been determined that there was, at no point, an actual, credible threat to the safety of our students, staff or school,” the school stated in a message earlier this week.

During an investigation, which included the use of school surveillance video, the suspect was identified as Traylor.

“When Traylor was interviewed she denied writing the notes, but stated she set them out because she did not feel like working,” court documents read.

Traylor is reportedly a contract employee through the YWCA. Police described her as “an employee of a third-party organization that teaches unique concepts to students at the high school.”

Her bond was set at $100,000 on Wednesday.

