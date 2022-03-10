K-12 schools in Ohio no longer required to report COVID cases

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, ICU and vaccination rates will be updated on Thursdays started on March 17.

The state’s Mask to Stay Test to Play quarantine and isolation policy will remain in affect. Under the guidelines, students can remain in school and participate in extra circulars if they are not showing COVID symptoms and wear a make when appropriate, Vanderhoff said.

“As cases and hospitalizations dramatically decline, we are refining our public reporting processes to be more relevant for this new phase of the pandemic,” Vanderhoff said. “Ohio is one of only a handful of states that is still reporting COVID-19 data daily. Even with this change, the state team will continue to monitor the trajectory of COVID-19 closely. The ODH team has many systems including data analysis and surveillance that will help us monitor COVID-19 activity and identify pockets of higher spread so we can work with local communities to slow the spread of the virus.”

