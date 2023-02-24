Woman accused of operating brothel at Harrison Twp. massage business

Hong Meng, 49, of Hoschton, a small city in northern Georgia, was issued a summons to appear for her March 9 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for promoting prostitution (operating a brothel), practice of medicine without a certificate and a misdemeanor charge of engaging in prostitution.

Meng is the owner/manager of the business at 6023 N. Dixie Drive, north of Needmore Road. On Feb. 14, Meng agreed to perform an hourlong deep tissue massage on an undercover Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.