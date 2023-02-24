Woman accused of operating brothel at Harrison Twp. massage business

A Georgia woman was indicted on prostitution-related charges Friday following a sting operation at Daydream Massage Parlor in Harrison Twp.
Hong Meng, 49, of Hoschton, a small city in northern Georgia, was issued a summons to appear for her March 9 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for promoting prostitution (operating a brothel), practice of medicine without a certificate and a misdemeanor charge of engaging in prostitution.
Meng is the owner/manager of the business at 6023 N. Dixie Drive, north of Needmore Road. On Feb. 14, Meng agreed to perform an hourlong deep tissue massage on an undercover Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.
Meng is not licensed to perform medical massage, according to Ohio Board of Medical Massage Director Joseph Turek, the document stated.
During the massage service, Meng reportedly touched the undercover officer’s penis and offered to perform an illegal sex act in exchange for money. The officer, monitored by a live wire, alerted detectives a sex act had been initiated and detectives responded to the business, according to the affidavit.
After securing a search warrant, detectives found that three Asian woman were living in the business, which has since been issued a cease-and-desist order from the Harrison Twp. Fire Department and Harrison Twp. Zoning Department, the document stated.
No attorney was listed for Meng, who was released Tuesday from the Montgomery County Jail after posting a $50,000 bail, records show.
