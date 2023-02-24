Father and son face charges of bribing witness in son’s child rape case

Brandon Strohmenger, 29, pleaded not guilty in December in Miami County Common Pleas Court to eight felony counts of rape. The indictments accuse him of engaging in sexual conduct with a seven-year-old in Piqua between September 2021 and September 2022.

On Feb. 21, Brandon Strohmenger was back in court for arraignment on a superseding indictment that now includes an added charge of felony bribery.