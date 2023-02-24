Father and son face charges of bribing witness in son’s child rape case

TROY — A Piqua man indicted on eight felony rape of a minor charges faces a new charge, along with his father, of felony bribery for allegedly attempting to influence a witness in the rape case.
Brandon Strohmenger, 29, pleaded not guilty in December in Miami County Common Pleas Court to eight felony counts of rape. The indictments accuse him of engaging in sexual conduct with a seven-year-old in Piqua between September 2021 and September 2022.
On Feb. 21, Brandon Strohmenger was back in court for arraignment on a superseding indictment that now includes an added charge of felony bribery.
He and Terry Strohmenger, 51, of Piqua are accused of attempting to influence a witness and their testimony. Court documents state Brandon Strohmenger “had his father make an offer to the victim of this case to have the charges dropped.”
A Piqua police report in the rape case alleges Terry Strohmenger on behalf of Brandon, contacted a witness with the message. That message, the witness told police, said, “If I drop the charges on him, he will leave town to never return.”
In separate court hearings, Brandon and Terry Strohmenger pleaded not guilty to bribery. Brandon Strohmenger’s bail was continued at $100,000. Bail for Terry Strohmenger was set at $1,000. Both remained in the Miami County Jail on Friday.
