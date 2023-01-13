Woman accused of throwing fetus in hotel trash can asks for treatment instead of conviction

Last week, Houck was in common pleas Judge Tim Tepe’s courtroom for a hearing on a motion to dismissed the charge in which defense attorneys argued the fetus did not fit the definition of a human corpse, under the law.

Tepe has overruled that motion.

The defense team of attorneys Jonathan McDonald and Yveka Pierre then filed a motion requesting intervention or treatment in lieu of conviction, indicating drug or alcohol usage by Houck as a factor leading to the alleged crime, according to court documents.

Tepe ordered Houck be evaluated to determine her eligibility and a possible appropriate intervention plan be recommended.

Intervention in lieu of conviction means an eligible defendant pleads guilty but agrees to a treatment plan as ordered by the court. If the defendant successfully completes the intervention plan, the judge dismisses the case.

Tepe set a hearing for Feb. 27 on the intervention motion.

Monroe Police responded to the motel at about 10 a.m. that day on a report of a “possible abandoned baby.”

Warren County Coroner’s investigator Doyle Burke, now retired, previously told this news organization that the body of a girl was found in a trash can in one of the rooms. The mother had gone to an area hospital after a 911 call was placed.

Also found in the the room were a clear plastic bag containing two grams of a crystal rock substance, a bag containing white powder, gummy worms laced with an unknown substance and paper tabs laced with an unknown substance, possibly acid, according to the Monroe police report.