Woman found guilty in local gas station knife attack

Deona James, 35, faced counts of felonious assault (serious physical harm) and felonious assault (deadly weapon) in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She is due back in court on Aug. 19 for sentencing.

James was accused of a Dec. 31 attack of a victim who was pumping gas at the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.