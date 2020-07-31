Woman found guilty in local gas station knife attack

A woman was found guilty by a jury this week in connection to a knife attack at a local gas station.
Deona James, 35, faced counts of felonious assault (serious physical harm) and felonious assault (deadly weapon) in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She is due back in court on Aug. 19 for sentencing.
James was accused of a Dec. 31 attack of a victim who was pumping gas at the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
“The defendant, who appeared to be waiting to get gas as well, exited her vehicle and verbally and physically attacked the victim,” the office said in a statement, “The defendant used a knife and caused several cuts to the victim’s arm, head and chest.”
The prosecutor’s office said there was no indication that the victim and James knew each other.
James’ defense attorney, Kyle Lennen, declined comment when reached by the Dayton Daily News on Friday.