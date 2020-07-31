Cheryl Coker’s cause and manner of death undetermined, coroner says

Investigators don’t know how Riverside mother Cheryl Coker died.
Dr. Kevin Sharrett, Greene County coroner, said his office was unable to determine Coker’s cause or manner of death.
The final autopsy results and death certificate were filed on Thursday, the same day Coker’s remains were released to her family.
“The manner and cause of death are based on the information we could put together with the skeletal remains,” Sharret said.
“The filing of the death certificate is certainly not the end,” Sharrett said. “This is a sad case and hopefully more information will come to light. We certainly feel for the family and feel for their loss. We would like to see a final resolution that might give them some peace.”
Coker’s remains were found in April, after she had been missing since October 2018.
Because of the circumstances surrounding Coker’s death, Sharrett’s office has asked the law enforcement agencies that continue to investigate Coker’s death to let them know if they find information that might make the manner or cause of death more clear.
Anyone with information pertaining to Coker’s death is urged to contact the Riverside Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or the Greene County Coroner’s office.
