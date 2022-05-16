Woman indicted for arson in Dayton fire; Crews rescue cats, dog

When crews first responded, neighbors said they feared that Rector might still be inside, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Fire crews made an intense search for the resident while the fire was still burning intensely,” read an affidavit. “While searching for Josie, the stairs to the second floor collapsed creating significant dangers to the firefighters completing searches and fire extinguishment.”

Rector was not found inside the house but later that evening she went to the Dayton Police Department and told an officer and fire investigator that she intentionally set the house where she lived on fire, according to court documents.

“Rector told officer (Brian) Spencer that she stole gas from her neighbor and poured it on the walls and down the stairs to set the fire, which was consistent with the fire investigators’ ruling,” the affidavit read.

Fire investigators noted multiple fires were set inside the house as well as fire patterns that were consistent with the use of an ignitable liquid accelerant, according to court documents. The fire was determined to be set intentionally and ruled an aggravated arson.

Rector remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where she has been held since her May 6 arrest by Dayton police.