Two kittens saved, one cat dead in afternoon house fire in Dayton

1 hour ago

A cat died following a house fire with heavy flames in Dayton on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 100 block of Mound Street. Heavy fire was reported on both floors of the two-story house, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

Firefighters removed two adult cats and two kittens from the house, but one of the adult cats did not survive. A dog was also rescued from the house.

“One of our medic crews has been giving oxygen to the cats since the crews pulled them out from the beginning,” said Dayton Fire District Chief Chris Kinzler.

Members of the Dayton Fire Department rescued four cats from a house fire on Mound Street Friday afternoon May 6, 2022. One cat did not survive, but three others did including two kittens that were given oxygen by paramedics. No one was home at the time of the fire. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Initially firefighters thought a person was trapped inside the house. However, crews did not find anyone inside when their search.

No firefighters were injured.

Kinzler praised crews for their work getting the fire under control. When first arriving at the scene, the district chief said he thought the fire had spread to the attic due to the heavy flames.

“Crews stopped it and they made a heck of a stop,” he said. “And the roof is still intact so that’s huge.”

Because the house is an older home, firefighters pulled siding from the left exterior to check for fire inside the walls, Kinzler said. While crews did find fire in the walls, the district chief said the house was not a total loss or a candidate for demolition.

Kinzler also stressed the importance of having working fire alarms inside homes.

“It’s typically the smoke that gets people,” he said. “If you have a smoke detector your chances of surviving are so much greater.”

