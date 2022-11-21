Woman indicted in crash that killed 3-year-old daughter in Dayton

A Dayton mother was indicted Monday in connection to a January crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter.
Kristin Elaine Walls, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 6 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of vehicular homicide.
Dayton police and medics were called Jan. 11 to a one-car crash in the 2600 block of North Main Street, where they found 3-year-old Arie Carter ejected from the 2007 Honda Civic. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died two days later of her injuries.
Walls was traveling south on North Main Street at high speed when she lost control and struck a utility pole, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
Her three children, a 5-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy in addition to Arie, were not restrained and Walls’ drivers license was suspended, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. “Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”
