Woman indicted in crash that killed 3-year-old daughter in Dayton

Kristin Elaine Walls, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 6 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of vehicular homicide.

Dayton police and medics were called Jan. 11 to a one-car crash in the 2600 block of North Main Street, where they found 3-year-old Arie Carter ejected from the 2007 Honda Civic. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died two days later of her injuries.