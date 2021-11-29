Woman indicted in overdose death of Riverside man

Whitney Taylor McCormick is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and one count each of trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in drugs, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

McCormick is accused of selling drugs to 39-year-old Clinton M. Williams on April 11. That evening, Riverside police and medics were called to the 3600 block of Hillstone Place on a reported overdose.