Woman indicted in overdose death of Riverside man

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a 31-year-old Dayton woman for selling a Riverside man drugs that caused him to overdose and die.
Whitney Taylor McCormick is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and one count each of trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in drugs, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
McCormick is accused of selling drugs to 39-year-old Clinton M. Williams on April 11. That evening, Riverside police and medics were called to the 3600 block of Hillstone Place on a reported overdose.
When crews arrived, they found Williams unresponsive, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
An autopsy determined he died of an overdose and had cocaine and fentanyl in his system, according to the prosecutor’s office.
An investigation by police determined McCormick sold Williams the drugs the day he died.
“Whitney McCormick did sell Clinton Williams a fentanyl-related compound, cocaine and Tramadol, which led to his death by overdose,” an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division stated.
McCormick is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
About the Author