Woman pleads guilty connected to dismemberment of Kettering man

These charges could carry fines of up to $25,000, and from six months to eight years in prison. She could also face up to five years of probation.

She is scheduled to be sentenced March 4, 2025, according to court records, and at the time of writing was not in the Montgomery County Jail.

Reiff was accused of helping her boyfriend, Edgar S. Keiter Jr., to dispose of the body of his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr.

Keiter Sr.’s legs were found April 22 in a tarp in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road in Trotwood after a man texted 911 that his roommate had found human remains at the end of their driveway.

Investigators identified the legs using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery, and Keiter Jr. was arrested May 1 at his Dayton residence.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On the same day, police found the rest of Keiter Sr.’s remains in a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Road in Trotwood, inside bags that reportedly matched the tarp the legs were found in.

According to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court, Reiff was accused of telling a witness that Keiter Jr. put his father’s body in a storage unit, and that she may have to help get rid of the body due to the odor, since Keiter Jr. was in jail at the time.

Reiff was reportedly seen in the storage unit with Keiter Jr. while his father’s body was being stored and moved.