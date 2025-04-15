Woman pleads guilty in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run in Dayton

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

She is scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

Smith’s charges stem from the death of Runonya Gail Chambers, 53, of Dayton early Jan. 1, 2022.

According to a Dayton police crash report, just before 2:50 a.m. Chambers was walking east in the 2700 block of East Third Street in the street when a vehicle moving at an unknown speed hit her between Philadelphia and Monmouth streets.

Police reported finding the suspect vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, two days later. Smith is the registered owner of the SUV, the report said.

She was indicted in February 2024 connected to the crash.