Woman charged with leaving scene of crash that killed Dayton pedestrian New Year’s Day 2022

Runonya Gail Chambers, 53, of Dayton, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the pedestrian who was struck and killed. According to her obituary, she was a mother of two and grandmother of four.

Chambers was walking east just before 2:50 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022, in the 2700 block of East Third Street when she was struck by a vehicle headed east an an unknown speed between Philadelphia and Monmouth streets, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

Police reported finding the suspect vehicle two days later and said they were working to determine who was driving.

The crash report listed Smith as the registered owner of the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse involved in the pedestrian fatality.

Smith was arrested Wednesday on a warrant and booked into the Montgomery County Jail awaiting arraignment following her Feb. 23 indictment by a county grand jury.