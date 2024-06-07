Woman pleads guilty to arson for fire that damages Moraine bridge

BreakingNews
A 58-year-old woman faces up to six months in jail for setting a fire last June that damaged a bridge in Moraine.

Gretchen M. Lammers pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to the lesser included charge of a misdemeanor arson count. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 3.

Lammers originally was indicted on a felony arson charge after she reportedly set a fire June 17, 2023, that damaged the bridge at 1900 Dryden Road, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arson was investigated by the Moraine Police Division.

Lammers also must register as an arson offender, according to plea documents. Ohio law requires people convicted of arson, aggravated arson and related arson offenses to register annually for life with the sheriff’s office of the county in which they live.

She is free awaiting sentencing.

