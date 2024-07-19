Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2022 head-on crash that seriously injured 3

The charges could result in fines of up to $21,075, a prison term of three to 15 years and a local jail term of up to 180 days, court documents said. Stewart’s driver’s license will also be suspended for one to five years, and she may face up to five years of probation.

As part of the plea agreements, Stewart’s indicted charges were dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14.

Stewart was charged connected to a crash just before 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11, 2022. According to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report, she was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala east on West Spring Valley Pike near South Normandy Lane when she crossed the center line and crashed into a 2001 Lexus RX driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Lexus, a 64-year-old Washington Twp. man, as well as his two passengers, an 88-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife of Centerville, each sustained serious injuries. The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, and the passengers were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.

Stewart suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.

Her driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, and she tested positive for cocaine in her system, according to her indictment.