Woman pleads guilty to sexual battery involving teen

Hannah Wood, 24, initially was indicted on a first-degree felony of rape for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with another through force or threat of force Aug. 27-29 in Piqua.

She pleaded not guilty by the reason of insanity to the rape charge. Before Monday’s plea, Judge Jeannine Pratt reviewed competency and sanity evaluations conducted of Wood at the Forensic Psychiatry Center of Western Ohio.