Woman sentenced in fiery crash in Miamisburg

Chanel Shante Caver pleaded guilty July 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to vehicular assault and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. A second vehicular assault count and obstructing official business were dismissed as part of her plea agreement.

A Miamisburg police officer spotted a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix crashed and on fire around 11:50 p.m. March 4 after it had fled a traffic stop. The car’s speed was clocked at 102 mph just before the crash, according to a Miamisburg Police Department crash report.