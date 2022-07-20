dayton-daily-news logo
Woman sentenced in fiery crash in Miamisburg

Chanel Caver

Chanel Caver

Crime & Law
A Dayton woman was sentenced Tuesday, the day before her 32nd birthday, to 36 months in prison for a fiery, high-speed crash in March that seriously injured her two passengers, including a teen boy.

Chanel Shante Caver pleaded guilty July 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to vehicular assault and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. A second vehicular assault count and obstructing official business were dismissed as part of her plea agreement.

A Miamisburg police officer spotted a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix crashed and on fire around 11:50 p.m. March 4 after it had fled a traffic stop. The car’s speed was clocked at 102 mph just before the crash, according to a Miamisburg Police Department crash report.

The car crossed the center line on North Main Street, jumped the curb and struck a brick sign before catching fire. The driver, later identified as Caver, ran away, police said. Both of her passengers, a 34-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, suffered leg injuries reported to be serious and were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus, the report stated.

Caver received two days of jailtime credit toward her 36-month prison sentence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

