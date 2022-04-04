Lebanon officer resigns after investigation of missing tickets

Police also audited all 103 traffic citations issued in 2022, which yielded another missing citation issued by Holmes.

McCutchan said he asked court officials to investigate any possible scenarios involving court clerks misplacing citations. He also instructed an audit on 473 citations issued by police from July 1, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022. That audit revealed another 24 missing citations, according to the report. This brought the total to 28 missing citations.

On March 2, McCutchan found the hard copies of all 28 missing citations in Holmes’ mailbox. He also was able to retrieve cruiser camera video associated with five of his most recent traffic stops.

McCutchan met with Holmes on March 2 and advised him of his rights. Holmes declined having legal counsel or union representation present during the interview, where he admitted to writing multiple citations but did not issue them to the offenders, according to the report. He was placed on paid administrative leave on March 3.

During the citation reviews, Holmes did not get the signature from the driver being cited. In two instances, Holmes admitted to investigating traffic crashes and citing the “at-fault operator,” but then not entering the information to the state traffic crash report, the report said.

“After I reviewed these past five traffic stops, it was evident that Officer Holmes had no intention to issue citations to these offenders,” McCutchan wrote.

An audit of all traffic citations issued by Holmes from 2017 until 2022 was conducted. Of the 613 traffic citations issued, 140, or 22%, appear to be missing from Lebanon court records “and are presumed to be fraudulent.” McCutchan said Holmes’ practice of not submitting citations to the traffic offender or the court started in 2018.

In his report, McCutchan noted Holmes’ resignation and sustained the departmental charges against Holmes.

City Attorney Mark Yurick said city police do not have a ticket quota system and that those who were stopped by Holmes and not properly issued a citation would not be required to appear in court or be responsible for court fines or costs.

Warren County Chief Deputy Barry Riley confirmed Monday morning that a criminal investigation into the matter has started and is ongoing.

Holmes had been a member of the Lebanon Division of Police since Jan. 7, 2015. During his tenure, he served as a canine handler, field training officer, bike patrol officer and officer in charge.

Holmes received two oral reprimands while employed as a Lebanon police officer for improper emergency response to a call for service in December 2018; and for damaging a police vehicle after striking a light pole in a parking lot in November 2015. He also received 27 compliments from peers, supervisors, and the public, according to the report.