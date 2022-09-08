Woman sentenced in Riverside man’s overdose death

A Dayton woman was sentenced to at least eight years in prison for selling drugs to a Riverside man the day he died of an overdose.
Whitney Taylor McCormick, 32, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. She also was sentenced three years for aggravated trafficking in a separate case, which will be served at the same times as the involuntary manslaughter conviction.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Riverside police found 39-year-old Clinton M. Williams unresponsive on April 11, 2021, while responding to a reported overdose in the 3600 block of Hillstone Place, according to the prosecutor’s office. Williams was transported to the hospital, but pronounced deceased.
An autopsy determined he died of an overdose and had cocaine and fentanyl in his system, according to a press release.
An investigation by Riverside police revealed McCormick sold drugs to Williams the same day he overdoses, according to the prosecutor’s office.
In November 2021, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted McCormick on three trafficking charges and two counts each of corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter. A month later she was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs in an unrelated case, according to the prosecutor’s office.
McCormick pleaded guilty last month to one count of involuntary manslaughter from the first case and the aggravated trafficking of drugs charge in the second case.
