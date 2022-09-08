Woman sentenced in Riverside man’s overdose death

An investigation by Riverside police revealed McCormick sold drugs to Williams the same day he overdoses, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In November 2021, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted McCormick on three trafficking charges and two counts each of corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter. A month later she was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs in an unrelated case, according to the prosecutor’s office.

McCormick pleaded guilty last month to one count of involuntary manslaughter from the first case and the aggravated trafficking of drugs charge in the second case.