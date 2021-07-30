Woman shot by Dayton police indicted

Damika L. Legrand. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

As the vehicle accelerated, officer Joshua Gundaker fired three rounds. Legrand maneuvered back onto the street and drove off, Henderson said. He said the incident took place in a matter of four seconds.

Legrand called 911 at 10:50 p.m. and reported that she was shot and had her daughter in the car. The child was not injured and has been placed in a relative’s care, Henderson said.

Legrand was treated and released for a gunshot wound to her arm and then was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where she remains.

Henderson said there is no indication the officer knew there was a child in the back of the Impala, which reportedly had dark-tinted windows.

Gundaker was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau.