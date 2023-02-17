BreakingNews
Man killed in Dayton shooting Thursday
Woman strikes rear of Beavercreek police car in OVI crash

Crime & Law
By
20 minutes ago

A 24-year-old Dayton woman’s blood-alcohol level tested at more than three times the legal driving limit early Thursday morning after she rear-ended a Beavercreek police cruiser.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 35 East at milepost 44, Capt. Shawn Sumner of the Beavercreek Police Department said.

“Our officer was transported to Soin Medical Center and she was released, after suffering minor injuries. The officer has not returned to duty at this time,” Sumner said Friday morning.

A crash report filed by the Beavercreek Police Department indicates the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elandra — identified as Kennedi Kyzer — was traveling behind the cruiser when she attempted to pass the officer.

The Hyundai rear-ended the officer’s 2019 Ford Explorer, which sent the cruiser across both eastbound lanes and into a guardrail diving east and west lanes. The cruiser continued about 50 feet in the grass after striking the guardrail before coming to rest, the crash report stated.

Kyzer reportedly failed a field sobriety test and before taking a breath test said, “After I fail this, I’m sure, I’m just saying what the (expletive), I’ve drank more than two beers tonight, so clearly if your testing is legit, I should fail, facts,” the report stated.

The test registered a blood-alcohol level of .251, according to the report, which is more than three times Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08.

Kyzer is scheduled to appear for her arraignment on Feb. 21 in Fairborn Municipal Court for two counts of OVI, a misdemeanor, and an assured clear distance ahead traffic citation.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

