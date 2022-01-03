Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver early New Year’s Day

A Dayton woman walking in the street early New Year’s Day was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.
The pedestrian was identified as 53-year-old Runonya Gail Chambers, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report filed Monday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they received her body and that family had been notified of her death.
Chambers was walking east just before 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Third Street when she was struck by a vehicle headed east on East Third Street an an unknown speed, the report stated.
Police have no description of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677).
