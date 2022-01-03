Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver early New Year’s Day

The pedestrian was identified as 53-year-old Runonya Gail Chambers, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report filed Monday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they received her body and that family had been notified of her death.

Chambers was walking east just before 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Third Street when she was struck by a vehicle headed east on East Third Street an an unknown speed, the report stated.