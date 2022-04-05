Would-be car thief hits, drags owner at Dayton gas station

Police and medics were called around 8:05 a.m. to the Shell gas station at 3613 N. Main St. on a report of a pedestrian hit, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

Dayton police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect, believed to be between 35 and 40, who ran north from the gas station at 3613 N. Main St. after trying to steal the 2010 Dodge Caliber from the 24-year-old Dayton man, police said.