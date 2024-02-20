5 things to know about the Republican Senate candidates’ forum faceoff in Ohio

Dolan, LaRose and Moreno on primary ballot

Credit: Brenden Ferguson

Credit: Brenden Ferguson

Elections
By
43 minutes ago
X

The three Ohio Republican candidates for U.S Senate met at a University of Findlay forum on Monday, attacking each other, but also agreeing broadly on issues like an abortion ban, the southern border, and a belief that the country is on the wrong path.

And when it was over each campaign sent emails declaring its candidate the winner.

The Republicans are state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls, Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake.

The winner of the March 19 Republican primary election will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who has been in the senate since 2007 and is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat is one of the hottest in the country as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the narrowly divided Senate, where Democrats currently hold a majority.

Students submitted questions for the forum, which was moderated by Spectrum News 1′s Mike Kallmeyer and was produced and streamed live by Spectrum News 1.

Here are five things to know about the hourlong faceoff:

1. Dolan, LaRose and Moreno all said they support abortion bans and talked about finding ways to support pregnant women to make it less expensive to have children, although they didn’t indicate how that would be done.

ExploreThree Republicans on Ohio’s primary ballot battle to face U.S. Sen. Brown in November

2. Moreno, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, acknowledged he’d been critical of Trump in the past but now believes “he was the greatest president in my lifetime.”

ExploreExperts: Turner and Vance difference over Ukraine funding marks sharp Republican Party divide

3. Dolan said he supported Ohio’s wide expansion of taxpayer-funded private school vouchers so parents could get their children out of public schools that he said failed kids either educationally or because “they had a woke agenda in their curriculum.”

ExploreDayton and surrounding region economic outlook is strong for 2024

4. LaRose said he’s glad the state legislature banned transgender kids from getting gender-affirming care, which he said is “child abuse and allowing someone to do that to a child should absolutely not be permitted in any civilized society.”

ExploreSen. Vance says if he were VP, he would’ve gone along with Trump effort on alternate electors

5. After the forum Ohio Democratic Party spokeswoman Katie Smith said, “Whether it was Moreno facing more attacks for his history of wage theft, the field supporting a national abortion ban that would overrule Ohioans, saying Ohio workers don’t deserve a living wage, or opposing the bipartisan bill to secure the border — Moreno, LaRose, and Dolan made it clear they’re only out for themselves.”

ExploreDayton region lobbyist in Washington says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has strong support

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExplorePHOTOS: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base plays crucial role in the nation’s defense and Dayton region economy
ExploreLocal police using victims’ rights law to shield names of officers who shoot suspects
Explore5 things to know about jobs coming and the need for trained workers in the Dayton region
In Other News
1
Three Republicans on Ohio’s primary ballot battle to face U.S. Sen...
2
Local candidate stays on ballot despite challenges to trans candidates...
3
Ohio Statehouse primaries set for March election: Races to watch
4
Two dozen cities, schools, townships seek tax increases or renewals on...
5
Election 2024: County leadership races to be contested in March primary

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top