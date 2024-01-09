PHOTOS: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base plays crucial role in the nation’s defense and Dayton region economy

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the state of Ohio’s largest single site employer, as well as the Dayton region’s largest employer.
About 35,000 military and civilian employees work there.
Michael Gessel, the Dayton Development Coalition’s vice president for federal government programs, advocates for the base and other Dayton region federal installations and priorities with members of Congress and federal agencies.
Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.
In Other News
1
Ohio’s population ticks back up slightly, but larger declines projected...
2
Man accused of killing woman, hitting pedestrians while fleeing traffic...
3
Local business leader Gunlock dies, was philanthropist, coached with...
4
Trampoline park coming to former Kettering Marc’s grocery store...
5
RTA to remove trolley bus wires in Oakwood; work to include Ohio 48/Far...
About the Author