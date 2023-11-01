BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Champaign County

Elections
May 2, 2023
Election Results

For our latest election coverage, visit our in-depth Elections page (click here).

NOTE: The results below will NOT display uncontested races.
For more information, click here.

TO FILTER RESULTS BELOW: click into the "FILTER" text box and type what you're looking for. As an example, you could type or "State" or "Levy", etc.

If you’re having trouble viewing this page, click here.

