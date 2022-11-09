Uncontested races

The following election races are not listed in the main results package, as there was only one candidate named on the ballot in these races. The only way the named candidates would not be elected is if a write-in candidate got more votes than they did.
State Senate District 5 — Republican incumbent Steve Huffman (Miami, Preble and parts of Montgomery, Darke and Butler counties)
State Rep. District 37 — Republican incumbent Tom Young (Southern Montgomery County, including Centerville, Germantown and Miamisburg)
State Rep. District 38 — Democratic incumbent Willis Blackshear Jr. (East central Montgomery County, including Dayton and Riverside)
State Rep. District 80 — Republican incumbent Jena Powell (Miami County and southern Darke County)
State Rep. District 85 — Republican Tim Barhorst (Champaign and Shelby counties, plus southern Logan County)
Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — Republican incumbent Mary Kate Huffman
Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — Republican incumbent Ronald C. Lewis
Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — Republican incumbent Mike Tucker
Court of Appeals judge, District 12 — Republican incumbent Robin Piper
Court of Appeals judge, District 12 — Republican incumbent Mike Powell
State Board of Education District 3 — Incumbent Charlotte McGuire
Greene County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Dick Gould
Greene County Auditor — Republican incumbent David Graham
Greene County Sheriff — Republican incumbent Scott Anger
Greene County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Adolfo Tornichio
Greene County Juvenile Court Judge — Incumbent Amy Lewis
Miami County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Ted Mercer
Miami County Auditor — Republican incumbent Matt Gearhardt
Miami County Clerk of courts — Republican incumbent Shawn Peeples
Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge — incumbent Mary Wiseman
Preble County Commissioner — Republican incumbent David Haber
Preble County Auditor — Republican incumbent Lavon Wright
Warren County Auditor — Republican incumbent Matt Nolan
Warren County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Timothy Tepe
Warren County Domestic Relations Judge — Incumbent Jeffrey Kirby
Warren County Judge of County Court — Gary Loxley
Butler County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Gregory S. Stephens
Butler County Juvenile Court Judge — Daniel Phillips
Butler County Domestic Relations Judge — Barbara S. Carter
Butler County Domestic Relations Judge — Margot Holcomb
Butler County Judge of County Court, Area 3 — Courtney Caparella-Kraemer
Clark County Auditor — Republican incumbent John Federer
Clark County Common Pleas Judge — Republican incumbent Douglas Rastatter
Champaign County Commissioner — Republican Nino Vitale
Champaign County Auditor — Republican incumbent Karen Bailey