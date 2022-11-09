Uncontested races

BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues
25 minutes ago

The following election races are not listed in the main results package, as there was only one candidate named on the ballot in these races. The only way the named candidates would not be elected is if a write-in candidate got more votes than they did.

State Senate District 5 — Republican incumbent Steve Huffman (Miami, Preble and parts of Montgomery, Darke and Butler counties)

State Rep. District 37 — Republican incumbent Tom Young (Southern Montgomery County, including Centerville, Germantown and Miamisburg)

State Rep. District 38 — Democratic incumbent Willis Blackshear Jr. (East central Montgomery County, including Dayton and Riverside)

State Rep. District 80 — Republican incumbent Jena Powell (Miami County and southern Darke County)

State Rep. District 85 — Republican Tim Barhorst (Champaign and Shelby counties, plus southern Logan County)

Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — Republican incumbent Mary Kate Huffman

Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — Republican incumbent Ronald C. Lewis

Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — Republican incumbent Mike Tucker

Court of Appeals judge, District 12 — Republican incumbent Robin Piper

Court of Appeals judge, District 12 — Republican incumbent Mike Powell

State Board of Education District 3 — Incumbent Charlotte McGuire

Greene County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Dick Gould

Greene County Auditor — Republican incumbent David Graham

Greene County Sheriff — Republican incumbent Scott Anger

Greene County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Adolfo Tornichio

Greene County Juvenile Court Judge — Incumbent Amy Lewis

Miami County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Ted Mercer

Miami County Auditor — Republican incumbent Matt Gearhardt

Miami County Clerk of courts — Republican incumbent Shawn Peeples

Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge — incumbent Mary Wiseman

Preble County Commissioner — Republican incumbent David Haber

Preble County Auditor — Republican incumbent Lavon Wright

Warren County Auditor — Republican incumbent Matt Nolan

Warren County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Timothy Tepe

Warren County Domestic Relations Judge — Incumbent Jeffrey Kirby

Warren County Judge of County Court — Gary Loxley

Butler County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Gregory S. Stephens

Butler County Juvenile Court Judge — Daniel Phillips

Butler County Domestic Relations Judge — Barbara S. Carter

Butler County Domestic Relations Judge — Margot Holcomb

Butler County Judge of County Court, Area 3 — Courtney Caparella-Kraemer

Clark County Auditor — Republican incumbent John Federer

Clark County Common Pleas Judge — Republican incumbent Douglas Rastatter

Champaign County Commissioner — Republican Nino Vitale

Champaign County Auditor — Republican incumbent Karen Bailey

