Harris wins Democratic Party nomination for president with support of local party delegates

“They’re as energized as I think they were with Obama in ‘08.”

The Democratic National Committee announced on Friday that Harris had won enough convention delegate votes in a virtual roll call to secure the nomination. She will face Republican former President Donald Trump on the Nov. 5 ballot. His running mate is Middletown native U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance.

Harris faced no opposition in her bid for the nomination after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race on July 21. She’s expected to pick her running mate within days.

Four Democratic Party delegates from Montgomery, Clark and Butler counties were interviewed by this news outlet and all said they are among those electronically voting for Harris.

Voting began Thursday was to end Monday but Harris secured a majority of delegate votes by Friday. Delegates from across the country will participate in a ceremonial roll call during the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Hester said he was among the 300 delegate who provided signatures required to qualify for the roll call vote. Harris submitted signatures from 3,923 of nearly 4,700 party delegates prior to the roll call, the Associated Press reported.

“I think what Harris brings is she brings the success of the Biden administration with a new generation of leadership at the same time. I think that’s what is so thrilling,” said former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who is a delegate.

She said the Biden-Harris Administration “has been one of the most successful administrations that we’ve had, but we also needed to turn the page for a new generation of leadership and she does that.”

“Kamala is qualified, hardworking, and an energizing boost to the Democratic Party,” said delegate Desiree Tims, president and CEO of Innovation Ohio and the unopposed Democratic candidate for the 38th Ohio House district. “And we are going to consolidate that energy in Chicago with marching orders to turn out the vote — and win in November!”

Delegate Austin Smith, chairman of the Clark County Democratic Party, said he believes in Harris’ vision.

“Her character and her experience is what we need in this country. I feel she is a stark comparison to her opponent and we can’t go back, back to the division, everything that Trump stands for,” Smith said.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

