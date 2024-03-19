BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night

Dolan, Moreno in tight race for U.S. Senate Republican primary as votes come in

Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

State Sen. Matt Dolan is ahead of Bernie Moreno by less than half of one percent in the Ohio Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, one of the country’s hottest races, according to partial unofficial results reported by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

The Republicans are Dolan of Chagrin Falls, Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Moreno, a businessman from Westlake. Dolan has 38.65% Moreno has 38.4%, and LaRose 22.95%, with 0.62% of precincts reporting statewide at 8:19 p.m.

The winner will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who has been in the senate since 2007 and is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

Republicans hoping to gain the majority in the U.S. Senate have targeted Brown’s seat.

ExploreLIVE UPDATES: For election results Tuesday night, click here

The Republican race became increasingly bitter as the three candidates each claimed to be the one who could best accomplish policies supported by former president Donald Trump. Each staked out similar positions on abortion, immigration and other issues and millions of dollars were spent on ad campaigns by candidates and their supporters, with the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border taking center stage in many of the ads.

Trump endorsed Moreno and appeared at a rally for him on Saturday at Wright Bros. Aero in Dayton.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Moreno also has endorsements from U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and area congressmen Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy; and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana.

He said he is the only non-establishment candidate in the race.

Dolan’s endorsements include Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

At a March 6 debate, Dolan said he is the only one who has enacted conservative, Trumpian policies in Ohio.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

LaRose’s endorsments include U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton; and Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

At the March 6 debate LaRose argued that he is the candidate who can be trusted.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExplorePHOTOS: Former President Donald Trump gives campaign speech at in Dayton airport
ExploreExperts: Turner and Vance difference over Ukraine funding marks sharp Republican Party divide
ExploreChurch attendance down locally, but message of faith still resonates
ExploreSen. Vance says if he were VP, he would’ve gone along with Trump effort on alternate electors
In Other News
1
Mays leads Stone early in Greene County Commission primary
2
Congressional primaries: Cox leads Dems in 10th District race, Davidson...
3
Montgomery County election results: Dodge, Baker, Petrella lead
4
Blackshear, Koehler leading in race for Ohio Senate 6th, 10th district...
5
Ohio House primaries: Tims, Lounsbury, Dean out to early leads

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top