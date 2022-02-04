Hamburger icon
Republican Moreno ends U.S. Senate campaign in Ohio

Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno announced on Thursday Feb. 4, 2022 that he is dropping his Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Credit: Provided

Elections
By , Dayton Daily News
20 minutes ago

Ohio businessman Bernie Moreno, a Republican, dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate on Thursday night.

“I asked for a private meeting with President Trump this afternoon to discuss the state of the Ohio Senate race,” Moreno said in a news release issued Thursday night. “After talking to President Trump we both agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat.”

Moreno said he will support whichever candidate former President Donald Trump endorses.

ExploreElection 2022: Who’s seeking Ohio’s highest offices?

There are now eight Republicans and four Democrats vying to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, who announced a year ago he would not seek a third term.

The Republican primary candidates are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, Neil Patel of Dublin, Dublin businessman Mark Pukita, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken and author and businessman J.D. Vance.

The Democratic primary candidates are attorney Morgan Harper, businesswoman Traci Johnson, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Youngstown and LaShondra Tinsley.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

