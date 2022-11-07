Thousands voted early; elections offices ready for thousands more Tuesday

During a public board meeting Monday morning, deputy director Sarah Greathouse said anyone who did not mail their absentee ballot to the election board by Monday should bring their absentee ballot to the election board drop box Tuesday by 7:30 p.m. They can also opt to fill out a provisional ballot at their polling location but should know that they cannot drop their absentee ballot off at their polling location, she said.

Polls will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for those who choose to vote on Election Day. Voters should confirm their polling locations before going to vote, officials said, as many have changed.

In this election, Ohio voters have the chance to pick state leaders including the governor, secretary of state, Supreme Court justices and state legislators. They will also get a chance to vote on a new U.S. senator and representatives in Congress. Voters also will have an opportunity to cast a ballot in countywide races for commissioner, auditor and judgeships, as well as local tax levies for cities, townships and schools.

Voters can help keep lines short by having their IDs ready when they show up at their voting location. It’s also important to remember that the poll workers will be working a 15 to 16-hour day, Rezabek said, and any encouragement voters can give to them is appreciated.

In Clark County, equipment was being delivered to polling locations throughout Monday and officials said they have been preparing for the election for months.

“We stay trained, we stay up to date and we stay fluid and we treat every election in Clark County like any other,” Clark County Board of Elections Director Jason Baker said.

About 8,200 absentee ballot requests were made in Clark County, according to data from the board of elections, while a little more than 6,900 ballots were cast in person during early voting.

The last weekend before the election is usually busy with early voting. Baker said voting was steady throughout the weekend, with a line forming between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“We got through that line pretty quickly,” Baker said. “The staff up front did a great job.”