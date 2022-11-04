Voters urged to confirm polling locations, as thousands changed this year

“It is critical that voters be active in knowing when and where to vote,” she said. “A healthy democracy means we all have to be engaged citizens. Look up your polling location, districts, and sample ballot at VoteOhio.gov. Follow the directions on your ballot and in the voting room. Check your ballot for accuracy before scanning it. We all get to be a part of the process, and that’s what makes us strong.”

Greathouse said the adjusted precincts and polling location updates are part of normal cyclical updates. Earlier this year, BOE officials said population growth in some areas (Huber Heights, Washington Twp., portions of Kettering), along with population loss in precincts affected by the 2019 tornadoes contributed to some precinct lines needing to be altered.

“Because of the uncertainly around redistricting, these normal processes have taken on a lot of meaning for voters,” Greathouse said.

Ohio is required to redraw its state legislative district maps at least every 10 years, in line with results from the most recent U.S. Census. This year, the Ohio Supreme Court threw out the maps drawn by the Republican-led Redistricting Commission, citing issues with gerrymandering.

But after the Redistricting Commission failed to pass other maps, a federal court “chose the best of our bad options” and said the unconstitutional maps will still be used for the Nov. 8 election.

Greathouse said in this year of fighting over redistricting, split primaries and other hot political issues, election officials are seeing many voters in “a heightened emotional state.” She asked for patience.

“The men and women answering your calls at the Board of Elections, every poll worker — they’re all your neighbors, people you know from church, and who shop at your same grocery store,” she said. “Our bipartisan team is here to help you. Please let us help you find answers to your questions with kindness and patience.”

In-person early voting continues this weekend — county boards of elections are open until 7 p.m. Friday, and the final three days of early voting are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and then 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.

Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.