Trump Jr., Ramaswamy rally with U.S. Senate candidate in Butler County today

Credit: Jeremy Wadsworth

Credit: Jeremy Wadsworth

Elections
By
16 minutes ago
X

Donald Trump Jr. and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are scheduled to rally today in West Chester Twp. with Bernie Moreno, the Republican businessman running in Ohio’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4:15 p.m. rally at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, Suite B, West Chester Twp.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The hourlong rally will be followed by a private fundraiser at the Wetherington Country Club hosted by Debbie and state Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester and featuring Trump Jr., according to the Butler County Republican Party.

Moreno, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is one of three men seeking the Republican nomination. The others are state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls and Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus.

ExploreThree Republicans on Ohio’s primary ballot battle to face U.S. Sen. Brown in November

Whoever wins will run in the November election against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreOhio Republican Senate candidates face off in forum: 5 things to know
ExploreExperts: Turner and Vance difference over Ukraine funding marks sharp Republican Party divide
ExploreElections board deputy director avoids suspension or firing after releasing confidential memo
ExploreNew jobs, tight labor market keep workforce at top of region’s priorities in 2024
ExploreCybercriminals were busy in 2023 as data breaches reached new U.S. record
ExploreOhio among worst in nation for train accidents and hazardous material spills, our investigation finds
In Other News
1
Incorrect return envelopes sent to hundreds of Montgomery County...
2
Trump wins South Carolina, closing in on GOP nomination
3
Ohio Republican Senate candidates face off in forum: 5 things to know
4
Three Republicans on Ohio’s primary ballot battle to face U.S. Sen...
5
Local candidate stays on ballot despite challenges to trans candidates...

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top