Want to vote early? Here’s where and when you can cast your ballot locally.

Ohio voting stickers. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Elections | 34 minutes ago
By Chris Stewart

Early in-person voting begins today in Ohio for the May 4 primary and special election.

Voters in four area counties will decide 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library.

Early voting hours for the May 4 Primary Election

April 6-9: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 12-16: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 19-23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 26-30: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

May 1: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

May 2: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

May 3: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Source: Ohio Secretary of State

Where to vote early

Greene County Board of Elections

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County Board of Elections

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County Board of Elections

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov

