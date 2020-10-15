Your Election 2020 Guide: What you need to know about every local race and issue

Find out everything you need to know before going to the polls on November 3rd, 2020.
Below you will find a series of article detailing all local races and issues on the ballot this year. You will find candidate interviews and comparisons, details around major issues, and relevant news updates around several topics.
You can search for races and issues using the search box below. As you type, the list will shrink to show matching items. Note that the search will be based on race or issue name, not candidates or content.