LIVE UPDATES: Election Day arrives, Ohio polls open at 6:30 a.m.

Lines greeted voters at the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, as early voting began for the November general election. Today is Election Day, and polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

By Jordan LairdParker Perry

Election Day has finally arrived, and polling places throughout the Miami Valley and around Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. today.

Any eligible voter in line by 7:30 will be allowed to cast a ballot.

The Dayton Daily News has a team of journalists dedicated to live coverage today of issues that affect polling places, voter safety and election security and will update this story throughout the day today until polls close.

For those who are casting their ballots today, our 2020 Election Guide offers important information about every contested local race and every issue.

We will track results live tonight, providing the latest updates on the presidential race nationwide and in Ohio, and covering local candidates and tax issues.

