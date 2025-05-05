4 events at the Dayton Art Institute to check out this month

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10

More info: Dayton Art Institute has recently started a complete renovation of its library, refocusing its collection on pieces featured in the museum. In order to find new homes for the other books, the museum will host a sale where guests fill a library bag with an assortment of them for $5. To attend, guests can check in at the Rike Administrative entrance. There will be a limit of 20 shoppers per hour, and many of the books show signs of wear-and-tear.

Cost: Free

Credit: Gracie Heim Credit: Gracie Heim

When: 2-4 p.m. May 10 and May 24

More info: The museum will host two community workshop events themed around its current exhibit “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled.” The first, “Unsettled Places and Spaces,” scheduled for May 10, will take guests through the process of creating mixed-media pieces. “Doorways of Dayton,” the other workshop, will be May 24 and will utilize a door metaphor to teach guests about storytelling.

Cost: $55 for non-members, $40 for members

When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 15 and 1-2:30 p.m. May 31

More info: A part of the museum’s Special Interest Tours series, the Astrology tour will showcase various pieces prominently featuring star signs and traits. Guests will also have the chance to make personalized jewelry with local artist Hedy Reigle.

Cost: $40 for non-members, $35 for members

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17

More info: The museum will host another workshop focused on mixed-media creations May 17. Jamaal Durr will teach guests to express emotions and thoughts using a variety of textures, images and words.

Cost: $40 for non-members, $35 for members

MORE DETAILS

Guests are encouraged to arrive to these events 15 minutes early. Reservations can be made online, however spots are limited. For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org.