5 Miami Valley events you should check out this weekend

Where: City Park and other locations throughout downtown Tipp City

Details: The 62nd annual festival is the perfect place to stock up on gorgeous fall mums, orange and white pumpkins, and fall gourds from local vendors. Tipp City is known as the “Mum Capital of the World” after all. Aside from plenty of mum offerings, the Tipp City Mum Festival also hosts a car show, 5K, parade and other entertainment.

More info: tippmumfestival.org

Explore Tipp City in full bloom this weekend with annual Mum Festival

🍁🍂Lebanon Feast & Fall-y

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Mulberry Street Plaza near E. Mulberry and N. Mechanic Streets in downtown Lebanon

Details: This year’s event will feature food trucks, a wine garden, custom charcuterie boards, live music and a unique blend of vendors selling custom products with a fall theme. Also expect a family fun zone sponsored by the Lebanon Food Pantry with art, games, crafts, a community mural, and activities for families of all sizes.

More info: mainstreetlebanon.org/event-info/feast-and-fall-y

🍁🍂Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

Caption Oktoberfest will return to the grounds of the Dayton Art Institute this year. The three-day event — celebrating its 50th year — will be held Sept. 24-26. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: Sept. 24-26

Where: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Details: This 50th anniversary celebration of German culture and food will take place over the course of the weekend. The beloved event features German-inspired food, beer, wine, live entertainment, vendors and other unique treats.

More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org/upcoming-events/special-events/oktoberfest

🍁🍂Wright State University’s Festival of Flight

Caption The second annual Festival of Flight, a free family festival hosted by Wright State University, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25. The new community event will have something for everyone including flyovers, live entertainment, beer and food trucks. DAVID MOODIE / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lot 1 at Wright State University in Fairborn

Details: Wright State University is preparing to celebrate the area’s rich aviation history with its second annual Festival of Flight. The event will be chock full of hands-on aviation-related activities, live entertainment, food vendors and more.

Those who are especially interested in the area’s aviation history will get a kick out of the world premiere of “A Journey Through the Birthplace of Aviation,” followed by a panel of National Aviation Heritage Area members. Michelle Rouch will also be at the event, signing copies of her new book, “Astronaut Al Travels to the Moon.” To get a glimpse of where the Wright brothers built and practiced their flyers, the National Park Service will offer guided tours of Huffman Prairie. Hands-on activities will also be available at the Innovation and Education Hangar and MacAir Aero Club Formation Flying Group will do flyovers throughout the event.

More info: festivalofflight.org

🍁🍂National Alpaca Farm Days

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Holdfast Alpaca Farms, 12026 Lower Valley Pike, Bethel Township

Details: Holdfast Alpaca Farms will be holding its 15th annual National Alpaca Farm Days. Guests will be able to meet the alpacas, go on hayrides, get their faces painted and enjoy the food truck and other vendors.

More info: www.facebook.com/hiltyfarms