10 actors you should know who were born in Dayton

Janney graduated from the Miami Valley School. Throughout her career, she has won seven Emmy Awards, including four for her role as C.J. Cregg on NBC's The West Wing.

Janney received a 2018 Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as Tonya Harding’s mother in “I, Tonya.” She won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for the same role.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Allison Janney attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Candace Smith

Known for: End of Watch, Hawaii Five-0, Gimme Shelter

Smith was born in Dayton and attended the University of Dayton on scholarship. After attending the Northwestern University School of Law, Smith returned to Ohio and was admitted into the Ohio Supreme Court. In 2003, Smith moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 21: Actress Candance Smith arrives at the Warner Brothers premiere of "Beerfest" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Luke Grimes

Known for: Fifty Shades of Grey, American Sniper, The Magnificent Seven

Grimes was born and raised in Dayton and his father is pastor of Open Bible Christian Church in Dayton. He graduated in 2002 from Dayton Christian High School.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Actor Luke Grimes attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Fifty Shades Darker' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Martin Sheen

Known for: The West Wing, Catch Me If You Can, Apocalypse Now

Sheen was one of 10 children of a poor, Catholic immigrant family who lived first on K Street and then on Brown Street. In 2015, Sheen received an honorary degree from the University of Dayton.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Martin Sheen attends PBS' Anne Of Green Gables book reading with Martin Sheen and Kate Macdonald Butler on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for PBS)

Chad Lowe

Known for: Pretty Little Liars, Unfaithful, Highway to Hell

Lowe grew up in Oakwood and attended Oakwood Junior High School like his older brother, Rob Lowe (not on this list because he was born in Virginia). Chad Lowe won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1993 in the category Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Life Goes On.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 31: Actor Chad Lowe attends the 'Pretty Little Liars' 100th episode celebration at W Hollywood on May 31, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Nancy Cartwright

Known for: The Simpsons, Kim Possible, Rugrats

Cartwright was born in Dayton and graduated from Fairmont High School in 1976. She worked at WING Radio, which she said kickstarted her career.

Nancy Cartwright

Sherri Saum

Known for: In Treatment, the Fosters, how to Get Away with Murder

Saum is a Fairmont High School graduate who grew up in Kettering. She began her career in the entertainment business as a model while attending Ohio State University and New York University.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Sherri Saum attends the People StyleWatch Denim Event at The Line on September 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for People Magazine)

Andrea Thompson

Known for: Babylon 5, NYPD Blue, JAG

Thompson was born May 22, 1959 in Dayton, and she has three siblings. She was brought up in a strict Catholic household, and when she was 7 years old, her family moved to Australia.

HOLLYWOOD - JANUARY 8: Actress Andrea Thompson attends the 2003 TCA Press Tour on January 8, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Ken Jenkins

Known for: Scrubs, The Sum of All Fears, I Am Sam

Jenkins graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1958 and attended Antioch College. While at Antioch College, Jenkins performed Shakespeare at the Antioch Amphitheater.

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 27: Actor Ken Jenkins arrives at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on August 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Damian Chapa

Known for: Under Siege, Vatos Locos, Blood In, Blood Out

Chapa was born on Oct. 29, 1963 at Dayton’s Good Samaritan Hospital. His family moved to Columbus when he was 7. Chapa won Best Director and Best Feature awards at the New York International Independent Film and Video Festival for his film Brando Unauthorized (2011).