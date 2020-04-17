10 actors you should know who were born in Dayton

We went to the Internet Movie Database list of “Most Popular People Born In Dayton” for a look at some famous actors who are from the Miami Valley. This list, which contains 297 names, is made up of actors, actresses, directors, writers and more.
Here’s a look at 10 of them.
Allison Janney
Known for: The West Wing, Mom, I, Tonya, American Beauty, Finding Nemo
Janney graduated from the Miami Valley School. Throughout her career, she has won seven Emmy Awards, including four for her role as C.J. Cregg on NBC's The West Wing.
Janney received a 2018 Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as Tonya Harding’s mother in “I, Tonya.” She won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for the same role.
Candace Smith
Known for: End of Watch, Hawaii Five-0, Gimme Shelter
Smith was born in Dayton and attended the University of Dayton on scholarship. After attending the Northwestern University School of Law, Smith returned to Ohio and was admitted into the Ohio Supreme Court. In 2003, Smith moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.
Luke Grimes
Known for: Fifty Shades of Grey, American Sniper, The Magnificent Seven
Grimes was born and raised in Dayton and his father is pastor of Open Bible Christian Church in Dayton. He graduated in 2002 from Dayton Christian High School.
Martin Sheen
Known for: The West Wing, Catch Me If You Can, Apocalypse Now
Sheen was one of 10 children of a poor, Catholic immigrant family who lived first on K Street and then on Brown Street. In 2015, Sheen received an honorary degree from the University of Dayton.
Chad Lowe
Known for: Pretty Little Liars, Unfaithful, Highway to Hell
Lowe grew up in Oakwood and attended Oakwood Junior High School like his older brother, Rob Lowe (not on this list because he was born in Virginia). Chad Lowe won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1993 in the category Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Life Goes On.”
Nancy Cartwright
Known for: The Simpsons, Kim Possible, Rugrats
Cartwright was born in Dayton and graduated from Fairmont High School in 1976. She worked at WING Radio, which she said kickstarted her career.
Sherri Saum
Known for: In Treatment, the Fosters, how to Get Away with Murder
Saum is a Fairmont High School graduate who grew up in Kettering. She began her career in the entertainment business as a model while attending Ohio State University and New York University.
Andrea Thompson
Known for: Babylon 5, NYPD Blue, JAG
Thompson was born May 22, 1959 in Dayton, and she has three siblings. She was brought up in a strict Catholic household, and when she was 7 years old, her family moved to Australia.
Ken Jenkins
Known for: Scrubs, The Sum of All Fears, I Am Sam
Jenkins graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1958 and attended Antioch College. While at Antioch College, Jenkins performed Shakespeare at the Antioch Amphitheater.
Damian Chapa
Known for: Under Siege, Vatos Locos, Blood In, Blood Out
Chapa was born on Oct. 29, 1963 at Dayton’s Good Samaritan Hospital. His family moved to Columbus when he was 7. Chapa won Best Director and Best Feature awards at the New York International Independent Film and Video Festival for his film Brando Unauthorized (2011).
