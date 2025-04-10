Air Force Museum’s Bunny Trail open to visitors on April 19

The Bunny Trail is indoors and set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

There will also be performances from the Air Force Band of Flight throughout the day.

Children on the Bunny Trail will get balloon twisters, visit coloring stations, may participate in a community LEGO build and more. There will also be giveaways, including a giant chocolate bunny.

The Bunny Trail at the Air Force Museum is supported by the Air Force Museum Foundation. Get more details online at nationalmuseum.af.mil/upcoming/events.

The National Museum of the USAF turns 102 in May. It is located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton.

The hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.