dayton-daily-news logo
X

Attention cult film fans: Dixie Twin Drive-In screens ‘Blade Runner’ featuring Q&A with film expert

'Blade runner' Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) enters Sebastian's apartment, where he is soon to be attacked by the replicant Pris (Daryl Hannah, immediately behind Deckard's gun), in a scene from Ridley Scott's futuristic thriller 'Blade Runner', 1982. (Photo by Warner Bros./Archive Photos/Getty Images)
'Blade runner' Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) enters Sebastian's apartment, where he is soon to be attacked by the replicant Pris (Daryl Hannah, immediately behind Deckard's gun), in a scene from Ridley Scott's futuristic thriller 'Blade Runner', 1982. (Photo by Warner Bros./Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Credit: Warner Bros.

Credit: Warner Bros.

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

The Dixie Twin Drive-In will host a screening of Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic science fiction film “Blade Runner” with a special guest in tow.

On Tuesday, May 25, the Dixie Twin will screen the Final Cut version of “Blade Runner” featuring an appearance by author Paul M. Sammon. Prior to the screening, Sammon, who wrote what is considered the definitive book on “Blade Runner,” “Future Noir: The Making of Blade Runner,” will answer questions about the film during a virtual Q&A session at 9 p.m.

ExploreDrive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Sammon, who has worked as a creative force on over 100 films and TV shows, was actually present on the set of “Blade Runner” and can speak to the turbulent nature of the filming process. Aside from drawing from personal experience, Sammon interviewed multiple figures involved in the film, including Scott.

For those unfamiliar with the film, “Blade Runner,” starring Harrison Ford, is set in a dystopian future Los Angeles of 2019. The film revolves around the hunt for a fugitive group of bio-engineered replicants by a burnt-out cop.

Due to the unique production design and themes surrounding a dystopian future, “Blade Runner” is considered to be one of the most influential science fiction films of all time.

“‘Blade Runner’ is prescient in terms of its forecasting of things like street poverty, overpopulation, pollution, climate, destruction, crumbling infrastructures and complete corruption,” Sammon said. “And, frankly, a lot of those themes were already in science fiction films up to that point, but they had never been blended in such a way. Then, of course, you put this distinct and unique production design in the mix, which really had never been seen before. Ridley and his team managed to create this incredibly believable, futuristic environment that was just overwhelmingly stuffed with minute details, both architectural and social.”

ExploreLaugh out loud under the stars at this free outdoor comedy show

Several versions of the film have been released since the 1982 original. As previously stated, the Dixie Twin screening is the Final Cut version, released in 2007, which Scott curated from start to finish.

Throughout the years, similar to other cult classics of its caliber, “Blade Runner” has been rediscovered by new generations of film buffs who have learned to appreciate the legacy of the film and what it has meant to the industry as a whole.

“It’s an interesting phenomenon because I think what happens with “Blade Runner” (and continues to perpetuate its longevity) is the fact that it is rediscovered generationally,” Sammon said. “It seems that many people find it in their late teens, 20s or 30s. It’s kind of a combination of an oral and digital tradition.”

The “Blade Runner” expert also has some advice for those heading to the Dixie Twin to see the film for the first time.

“I would say to turn off your analytical mind, and just go with the flow of the imagery and the mood,” Sammon said. “Realize this is more of a European approach to filmmaking and that everything is connected, although there are some wonderful ambiguities, particularly as to the true nature of Rick Deckard. Just luxuriate in this amazing mounting of one of the most strikingly detailed futures ever put on screen. Just immerse yourself in it.”

The evening will be moderated by local filmmaker and writer Mathew Klickstein. Though no plans have been confirmed as of yet, Klickstein hopes to produce similar Q&A film events in the future.

ExploreTake time to de-stress with MetroParks’ new Mindfulness Walks paths

The special screening of “Blade Runner” will cost $10 per adult (ages 13 and up) and $5 per child between the ages of five and 12. The event is free to those ages four and under. One guest will have a chance to win a free copy of “Future Noir: The Making of Blade Runner.”

The Dixie Twin Drive-In’s gates open at 8 p.m. The Q&A with Sammon begins at 9 p.m. with a screening of the movie to follow.

More information about the special screening of “Blade Runner” can be found by visiting the Dixie Twin Drive-In’s website or Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: “Blade Runner:” The Final Cut

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Tuesday, May 25. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the virtual Q&A with Paul M. Sammon begins at 9 p.m. with a screening of the movie immediately afterward.

Cost: Adults (13 and up): $10; children (ages: 5-12): $5; and children (ages: 4 and under): free

More info: Website | Facebook

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top