dayton-daily-news logo
X

British Car Day: Dozens of classic cars at Eastwood MetroPark this weekend

Triumph TR 2 and TR 3 cars at British Car Day at Eastwood MetroPark . ©2017 Photo by Mike Edgerton
Triumph TR 2 and TR 3 cars at British Car Day at Eastwood MetroPark . ©2017 Photo by Mike Edgerton

What to Do | 18 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

The MG Car Club South West Centre and Miami Valley Triumphs are bringing back their annual celebration of British automobiles on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton.

ExploreGrowing Dayton candle company glowing about its grand reopening Friday

The car clubs canceled their annual event in 2020, which would have been the 35th anniversary of the celebration, called British Car Day. On British Car Day, proud owners of Austin-Healeys, Triumphs, Jaguars and other classic British cars drive into Eastwood MetroPark to share a special appreciation for this particular car with spectators.

British Car Day, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also feature classic British motorcycles, vendors, a swap meet and concessions. Special awards, like the Longest Drive, Ranger’s Choice and Best of Show, will be given to participants throughout the event.

ExploreAmerican roots: Fairborn festival celebrates bluegrass music

While registration for those who wish to bring their British classic car to the event is already closed, spectators are welcome to attend the event for free.

More information about the event can be found by visiting British Car Day’s website.

ExploreBlock party! Food, entertainment fundraiser for Gem City Bicycle Club this weekend

HOW TO GO

What: British Car Day

Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Rd., Dayton

When: Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Cost

More info: Website

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top