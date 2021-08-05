British Car Day: Dozens of classic cars at Eastwood MetroPark this weekend

Explore Growing Dayton candle company glowing about its grand reopening Friday

The car clubs canceled their annual event in 2020, which would have been the 35th anniversary of the celebration, called British Car Day. On British Car Day, proud owners of Austin-Healeys, Triumphs, Jaguars and other classic British cars drive into Eastwood MetroPark to share a special appreciation for this particular car with spectators.

British Car Day, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also feature classic British motorcycles, vendors, a swap meet and concessions. Special awards, like the Longest Drive, Ranger’s Choice and Best of Show, will be given to participants throughout the event.