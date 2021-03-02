Celebrate the arrival of spring with art, dining and shopping specials in downtown Dayton

● Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St. Dayton: The Dayton Society of Artists will be presenting a pop-up gallery during the first two weeks of March featuring three DSA members: Cydnie King, Maureen O’Keefe and Micheal Ousley. Click here to book an appointment or call 937-228-4532.

● Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy hour is from 3-6 p.m., with Miami Valley Pipes & Drums performance at 7 p.m. and music from Paul Cullen at 9 p.m. Social-distanced seating inside and on the extended patio.

● Edward A. Dixon Gallery, lobby of 131 N. Ludlow St.: In the gallery’s new location within the lobby of the Talbott Tower at 131 N. Ludlow St., guests can find a collection of art curated by gallerist Edward A. Dixon. The gallery will be open on First Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call (937) 985-2115 or shop the gallery online at shop.eadgallery.com.

The Edward A. Dixon art gallery in downtown Dayton.

● First Friday at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Front Street artists, curators, and craft producers invite you to visit for an insider’s view of nearly 25 working studios, new exhibitions in eight different galleries, and dinner from The Rolling Oasis food truck. Guests can tour woodshops, sewing shops and glass, ceramic and painters’ studios.

● Made Ceramic Art Studio at Front Street, studio 2100 at 1001 E. Second St.: Sign up for a class at the studio to join the owners of MADE Ceramic Art to build your own ceramic vessel. Head over to 1880 Candle Company, also on Front Street, for part two after your vessel has been glazed and fired. Shana will guide you through the process of pouring your own candle with the opportunity to personalize with bits and bobs, which are signature to her work. More details are available on the Made Facebook page.

● The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Visit the independent movie theater’s website for in-person and virtual viewing options.

● Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St., 937-265-0691: For First Friday, all Take Home Paint Party Kits are buy one, get one half off.

● Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St.: The comedy club will be hosting an 8 p.m. comedy show featuring Ran Barnaclo, a comedian who was born and raised in Cincinnati. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are available only online or by calling 937-224-JOKE. No tickets will be sold at the door. More information about the show can be found by visiting the comedy club’s website.

FOOD AND DRINKS

These are the places to enjoy deals on dining and drinks in downtown Dayton during the March First Friday event:

● Local Cantina, 501 E. First St.: Customers can enjoy $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 draft pints from 3-6 p.m.

● Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entrée.

● Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Customers can enjoy the establishment’s Half-off Happy Hour event.

● Winans Chocolates and Coffee, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.: Winans will have a special offer of $15 wine flights and a free piece of chocolate with the purchase of a latte to enjoy inside or on their patio. Winans is open until 9:30 p.m.

● Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St., 937-723-7637: The restaurant will be offering local food and hand-crafted tiki or traditional cocktails through dine-in, delivery and carryout services.

● Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., 937-895-4066: Th pub will be kicking off First Friday with “Happiness Hours” from 4-6 p.m., which will feature $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and half off shareable items. Guests can even enjoy a night in one of the restaurant’s igloos, which can be reserved on Mudlick’s website.

Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton installed plastic igloos on its patio to keep guests safe during the pandemic. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

● Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Apart from indulging in the restaurant’s signature pizza, customers can enjoy happy-hour specials, such as $3 to-go beer and growler refills for only $6. Dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup services are available.

● Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: The Oregon District restaurant will kick off its First Friday happy hour at 4 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house pours, $1 off all beer and “bar bites” specials. Customers can enjoy a meal through either dine-in or carry-out services.

● Salt Block Biscuit Company, 115 E. Third St.: Customers will be able to enjoy Salt Block’s new dinner service from 5-8 p.m.. Chef Justin Mohler will be preparing two or three dinner specials, including the Tinned European/American Seafoods Planks and, of course, plenty of sweet and savory baked goods.

● Antioch Shrine, 107 E. First St., 937-461-4740: The Antioch Shrine is inviting everyone to join in its fish fry revelry from 6-8 p.m. The fish fry is $10 per plate or $15 for all you can eat. A cash bar is also included. March 5 will be a special game-night edition of the fish fry.

● Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: The pub will be celebrating its Happy Hour on Friday from 4-7 p.m. The event features half-priced pints and appetizers, $4 Fireball shots and $4 Wheatly Vodka specials. Additionally, Troll Pub’s special menu for the Lenten season includes Fish n’ Chips, Pub Crab Cakes and Krabby Patty sandwiches.

SHOPPING

These are some of the deals to be had in downtown Dayton shops during March’s First Friday event:

● Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St., 937-903-2729: Grace Lane Boutique will be celebrating its two-year anniversary during the First Friday event with 20 percent off the entire store, along with a prosecco bar to indulge in while you shop. Artwork from local artist Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski will also be present during the celebratory event.

● Luna Gifts and Botanicals, 261 Wayne Ave., 937-522-0240: During the First Friday event, customers at Luna Gifts and Botanicals in the Oregon District will receive double stamps on loyalty cards with any purchase.

Luna Gifts & Botanicals offers succulents, plants, and cacti in so many varieties. CONTRIBUTED

● Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St., 937-813-2144: Vidia’s Closet is having a First Friday sale with 25% off of all in-store inventory. Plus, customers who spend $100 or more will receive a complimentary bottle of wine.

WANT TO GO?

What: March 5 First Friday: Spring is Coming Edition

Where: Various businesses throughout downtown Dayton

When: Friday, March 5 from 5-8 p.m.

More info: www.downtowndayton.org