Daytonian who gave ‘Black Panther’ his claws talks about making her dreams come true

There was a Raider behind the Black Panther, and she is fierce.
Amelia Robinson chatted with Hannah Beachler — the production designer who worked with director Ryan Coogler to give Marvel's "Black Panther" its jaw-dropping look — for the latest episode of the What Had Happened Was podcast.
Beachler has been nominated for an Oscar in production design for her work on the film.
>> Hannah Beachler earns historic Oscar nomination for ‘Black Panther’
>> Wright State grad plays pivotal role in much-anticipated Marvel movie
Long before she managed that movie’s reported $30 million arts budget, Hannah was a single mother with film-making aspirations at Wright State University in Fairborn.
She talks about her life-changing experience at Wright State; hanging with the skater kids and overcoming bullies as a kid in Centerville; her upcoming induction into the Dayton Region's Walk of Fame and what it would mean to her dad; her grindhouse girl gang movie and how advice from Madonna changed everything forever.
>> 6 things to know about Hannah Beachler
Hannah — who has received mega praise for her work on “Fruitvale Station” “Moonlight,” “Miles Ahead,” “Creed,” and Beyonce’s “Lemonade” — also announced major plans to help high school and college students here in Dayton.
>> Woman behind ‘Black Panther’ launches large scholarship fund for Dayton-area students
WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find it on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services.
If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.
ABOUT THE PODCAST
"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.
This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing.
CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES
Episode 14:
Dayton gridiron hero LaVar Glover on walking away, playing golf and building bridges after the NFL
Episode 13:
Dayton’s mysterious walled falls, a phantom driver and how Dayton became the ‘Gem City’
Episode 12: The Fosters’ Sherri Saum on super hot husband and having her magazines confiscated in Kettering
Episode 11: Radio pioneer and DCDC leader on burning crosses and fighting for herself
EPISODE 10: Tom Archdeacon talks Miami vices, wedding rings and LeBron’s mom
EPISODE 9: Cackle vs. Cancer — the world with Alexis Larsen and Kristen Wicker
EPISODE 8 : Dead in Dayton — a mayor trapped in a brothel, a former slave claps back, and a gypsy queen cliffhanger
EPISODE 7: Tusks, Fireball and belly shirts with the magical McKibben Brothers
EPISODE 6: Sweet sticky things with John “Turk” Logan
EPISODE 5: Watch for 10,000 'leprechauns'
EPISODE 4: The Yellow Springs vagina tree’s knobby side
EPISODE 2: Bourbon, Beards and Joe Head
EPISODE 1: The Rubi Girls explain