Daytonian who gave ‘Black Panther’ his claws talks about making her dreams come true

>> Wright State grad plays pivotal role in much-anticipated Marvel movie

Long before she managed that movie’s reported $30 million arts budget, Hannah was a single mother with film-making aspirations at Wright State University in Fairborn.

She talks about her life-changing experience at Wright State; hanging with the skater kids and overcoming bullies as a kid in Centerville; her upcoming induction into the Dayton Region's Walk of Fame and what it would mean to her dad; her grindhouse girl gang movie and how advice from Madonna changed everything forever.

>> 6 things to know about Hannah Beachler

Hannah — who has received mega praise for her work on “Fruitvale Station” “Moonlight,” “Miles Ahead,” “Creed,” and Beyonce’s “Lemonade” — also announced major plans to help high school and college students here in Dayton.

>> Woman behind ‘Black Panther’ launches large scholarship fund for Dayton-area students

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find it on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services.

If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

Episode 14:

Dayton gridiron hero LaVar Glover on walking away, playing golf and building bridges after the NFL

Episode 13:

Dayton’s mysterious walled falls, a phantom driver and how Dayton became the ‘Gem City’

Episode 12: The Fosters’ Sherri Saum on super hot husband and having her magazines confiscated in Kettering

Episode 11: Radio pioneer and DCDC leader on burning crosses and fighting for herself

EPISODE 10: Tom Archdeacon talks Miami vices, wedding rings and LeBron’s mom

EPISODE 9: Cackle vs. Cancer — the world with Alexis Larsen and Kristen Wicker

EPISODE 8 : Dead in Dayton — a mayor trapped in a brothel, a former slave claps back, and a gypsy queen cliffhanger

Explore

EPISODE 7: Tusks, Fireball and belly shirts with the magical McKibben Brothers

EPISODE 6: Sweet sticky things with John “Turk” Logan

EPISODE 5: Watch for 10,000 'leprechauns'

EPISODE 4: The Yellow Springs vagina tree’s knobby side

</div></div><p class="story-text b-margin-bottom-d40-m20"><b>EPISODE 3: </b><a href="https://www.dayton.com/news/local/what-had-happened-was-podcast-episode-all-funked-with-ohio-players-diamond-williams/Z9343hM1BevKEkukQWjPZI/"><b>All funked up with Ohio Players' Diamond Williams</b></a></p><div class="b-margin-bottom-d40-m20 c-customHTML"><div><iframe src="//rss-cmg-newspaper.streamguys1.com/podcast-player/player180220160718216.html" frameBorder="0" scrolling="no" width="740" height="210" style="max-width:100%">

EPISODE 2: Bourbon, Beards and Joe Head

EPISODE 1: The Rubi Girls explain