What Had Happened Was podcast: The Fosters’ Sherri Saum on super hot husband and having her magazines confiscated in Kettering

Amelia and Sherri chat about Sherri’s upbringing in Kettering and how her fashion magazines weren’t exactly safe at Fairmont High School.

They also dished about the Fosters (and what Sherri is doing now), the parking situation in Dayton and the general hotness of Sherri's husband, Kamar de los Reyes of "One Life to Live" fame.

Amelia's grandma Nellie, a major "One Live to Live fan," would be proud.

>> This actress (and Dayton native) crawled around Ellen’s stage blindfolded

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Sherri Saum calls the role of Lena the “meatiest” role she has ever had.

Get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find it on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and other services.

If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing.

Lois Saum accepts tulips on Easter from her daughters Sherri (on the left) and Lisa. Their cousin, Brian, is also in the photo.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

Episode 16:

Inside Dayton’s 1992 Christmas Killings

Episode 15:

[Daytonian who gave ‘Black Panther’ his claws talks about learning from Madonna, pet-sitting and couch surfing to make her dreams come true]Edit Info

Episode 14:

Dayton gridiron hero LaVar Glover on walking away, playing golf and building bridges after the NFL

Episode 13:

Dayton’s mysterious walled falls, a phantom driver and how Dayton became the ‘Gem City’

Episode 12: The Fosters’ Sherri Saum on super hot husband and having her magazines confiscated in Kettering

Episode 11: Radio pioneer and DCDC leader on burning crosses and fighting for herself

EPISODE 10: Tom Archdeacon talks Miami vices, wedding rings and LeBron’s mom

EPISODE 9: Cackle vs. Cancer — the world with Alexis Larsen and Kristen Wicker

EPISODE 8: Dead in Dayton — a mayor trapped in a brothel, a former slave claps back, and a gypsy queen cliffhanger

EPISODE 7: Tusks, Fireball and belly shirts with the magical McKibben Brothers

EPISODE 6: Sweet sticky things with John “Turk” Logan

EPISODE 5: Watch for 10,000 'leprechauns'

EPISODE 4: The Yellow Springs vagina tree’s knobby side

EPISODE 3: All funked up with Ohio Players' Diamond Williams

EPISODE 2: Bourbon, Beards and Joe Head

EPISODE 1: The Rubi Girls explain