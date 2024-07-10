Cincy Blues Fest turns 30: Multiple bands, food vendors will be at Fairfield park on Saturday

The event will highlight award winning artists, who perform all different genres of the blues from rhythm and blues and jazz to Memphis blues and more.

The event will feature award-winning national and international blues artists, including Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Altered Five Blues Band, Ben Levin with Candice Ivory and Sonny Hill, Noah Wotherspoon, Vudu Childe, I Dig Pig featuring Jimmy D. Rogers, and the Blues In the Schools Band (BITS,) who will open the festival at 2:30 p.m.

I Dig Pig featuring Jimmy D. Rogers was named the 2024 Blues Challenge Finalist, in the “Band” category, and the band will play from 3:05 to 3:30 p.m.

The family-friendly festival will have a Kid’s Zone in addition to the playground at Village Green Park. There will also be large yard games including Connect 4 and Jenga.

Food and beverage vendors will be there, and Village Green Park is a designated DORA area.

Guests can also enjoy Cincy Blues Fest partner event, the Cincy Cool Cars Custom Car Show, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., prior to Cincy Blues Fest.

How to go

What: Cincy Blues Fest

When: Sat., July 13, 2:30 to 10:30 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free admission, free parking. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

More information: cincyblues.org. No tents, umbrellas or pets are permitted. Guests may bring chairs or blankets. Note: schedule subject to change.