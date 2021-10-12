Dayton honors its funk music heritage with new name for downtown street

This dedication ceremony takes place just a few weeks before the University of Dayton will hold its second annual Dayton Funk Symposium, which will feature three days of panel discussions, forums, a screening of the documentary “Summer of Soul,” a funk line dance party on the University of Dayton campus, and a funk concert with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra at the Schuster Center. The symposium will take place from Nov. 3-6 at venues across the city.

“The first funk symposium at UD was such a huge success that we were encouraged to organize and host a second one,” said Gratto, who launched the inaugural symposium in 2018 and led the Land of Funk Way effort. “The goal of this symposium is again to forge a connection between Dayton’s African American community and the University.”

More information about the upcoming Dayton Funk Symposium can be found by visiting the University of Dayton’s website.