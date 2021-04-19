Dayton Mall plans to celebrate community, diversity through end of April

The Dayton Mall will celebrate diversity and community with a number of events taking place through the end of April.
On Friday, April 23 from noon to 2 p.m., the Dayton Mall KidX Club will host a Diversity Month Celebration in the mall’s Center Court near Macy’s. This particular event will pay tribute to Indian culture with Bollywood music lessons, baking lessons and free goodies like an apron and Indian flag. Bollywood music will be taught by Nila Patel, a local Indian dance and Zumba instructor. Baking lessons will be taught by Sofia Balwally, a local teen baker and owner of Sweets by Sofia.
Credit: Dayton Mall
Guests are required to register for the free event by visiting Eventbrite.
The Dayton Mall will also celebrate Earth Day by partnering with Dean’s Landscaping to plant a lilac tree near the mall’s JCPenney entrance on Thursday, April 22. Additionally, throughout the month of April, the Dayton Mall will do its part to support the use of less plastic by giving away stainless steel water bottles to random shoppers.
In addition, on Friday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Dayton Mall will host a blood drive with the Community Blood Center near the H&M entrance. Donors can register to donate blood by visiting the Community Blood Center’s website.
Finally, in honor of Autism Acceptance Month, the Dayton Mall is encouraging its guests to visit the display of art by We Care Arts, a non-profit that maintains programs that instill “confidence and artistic skill in a variety of individuals with varying disabilities and physical challenges.” This work of art can be viewed in the window of the Dayton Mall Non-Profit Co-Op center.
Those who attend events at the Dayton Mall are expected to follow all COVID-related guidelines.
The Dayton Mall is located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. in Dayton. For more information pay a visit to its website or Facebook page.